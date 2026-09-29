The DWI case involving former WWE star Curtis Axel (Joseph Hennig) has been resolved through a plea agreement.

Hennig was arrested in May 2026 following an incident at a McDonald’s in Anoka County, Minnesota. According to court records, Hennig entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor DWI and disorderly conduct charges as part of an agreement submitted on August 24.

Three additional charges were dismissed, including refusing to submit to chemical testing and interfering with a peace officer.

Hennig was sentenced to 90 days in jail, although 87 days were stayed and he received credit for three days already served. As long as he complies with the terms of the agreement, he will not be required to serve additional jail time.

The 46-year-old will also be under supervised probation for one year, although that can potentially become unsupervised after five months. Among the conditions, Hennig must remain law-abiding and demonstrate good behavior while avoiding any alcohol or drug-related offenses, as well as assaultive, violent, disorderly or threatening behavior.

Hennig has already completed a required comprehensive assessment and attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Impact Panel. He was also ordered to pay a $50 fine within 90 days.

The charges stemmed from a May 17 incident in which police were dispatched to a McDonald’s after Hennig allegedly backed his vehicle into another vehicle in the drive-thru.

Police alleged that Hennig smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an open bottle of vodka inside his vehicle. Officers also alleged that Hennig was defiant and had to be removed from the vehicle. He was accused of swearing at officers, McDonald’s employees and the woman whose vehicle he allegedly struck.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, Hennig is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion. He was released by WWE in 2020 before briefly returning to the company as a producer in 2022.

During his WWE career, Hennig also notably worked alongside Paul Heyman as one of the members of the “Paul Heyman Guys.”

Hennig has made occasional independent wrestling appearances since leaving WWE, with his most recent listed match taking place in 2025 for Midwest All-Star Wrestling.