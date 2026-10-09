The following press release was issued:

Former WWE Superstar & Harvard Lawyer David Otunga Exposes “Money in the Bank” Legal Loopholes in New Video

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 9, 2026 – Former WWE Superstar and Harvard-educated attorney David Otunga has released a groundbreaking new video, 8 Controversial MITB Cash-Ins WWE Won’t Let Happen, taking one of professional wrestling’s most famous plot devices to “Kayfabe Court.”

In the newly published video, Otunga puts his legal expertise to the test by analyzing the fine print of WWE’s standard Money in the Bank (MITB) Championship Match Agreement. Operating under the premise of “Otunga Law,” the video breaks down the uncharted legal territories of the contract, presenting eight legally sound, yet highly controversial, strategies that briefcase holders could theoretically use to hijack WWE championships.

“For more than two decades, superstars have treated the Money in the Bank contract like a blunt instrument,” Otunga states in the video. “You think cashing in on a prone champion is clever? That’s just personal injury law.”

The episode explores eight specific “exhibits” where the published language of the contract could be weaponized by a savvy challenger, including:

The Tolling Loophole (Exhibit A): Filing for an injunction to pause the contract’s one-year expiration clock due to wrongful suspension or injury.

The Tag Team Hostage Takeover (Exhibit C): Cashing in solo during a Tag Team Championship match, pinning one champion to sever the title, and legally appointing a new co-champion.

Default Judgment (Exhibit E): Redeeming the contract in an empty ring for a newly vacated championship, skipping the traditional tournament to win by forfeit.

The Jurisdictional Loophole (Exhibit F): Cashing in at an airport baggage claim or a local Starbucks by arguing that the “choice of time and location” clause legally allows for off-site, unsanctioned venues.

“The ring is a construct,” Otunga argues when breaking down the off-site cash-in strategy. “The referee is an official, not a portable notary stamp that makes every idea legal. But wrestling already has examples of recognized title matches in unusual places.”

By treating WWE storylines like real-world case files, Otunga merges his real-life legal background with pro wrestling history, creating a unique analytical format that challenges how fans view the rules of sports entertainment.

8 Controversial MITB Cash-Ins WWE Won’t Let Happen is available to watch noon PT on David Otunga’s official YouTube channel.

About David Otunga:

David Otunga is a Harvard-educated lawyer, actor, and former WWE Superstar and commentator. Through his digital content series, he provides unique legal stress-tests on the rules, contracts, and storylines of professional wrestling.