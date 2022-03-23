Authors of Pain made an appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast. During it, Rezar recalled how Baron Corbin referred to him as “young boy” and told him to collect the beers.

Rezar didn’t like the tone of Corbin when he told him this so he called him out.

“‘You call me young boy in front of everybody? Are you serious?’ So I said, ‘Baron, come here, man,’ in front of the whole crowd,” said Rezar. “Everybody went quiet. I said, ‘Come here, are you seriously talking to me like this?’ He goes, ‘I apologize,’ this, that, right? ‘I didn’t mean to say it like that, but I did it [carried the beers], everybody does it…’”

Rezar stated that certain wrestlers began to dislike the tag team following their success as the Raw Tag Team Champions.

“We were just cool, but people thought because we were new and we became Champions that we were gonna start turning into d***heads,” Rezar continued. “We didn’t, we were the nicest guys still as Champions. We don’t care if we’re Champions or not, obviously everybody knows the script, so we didn’t care. We saw a lot of people turn a different way once that happened.”

