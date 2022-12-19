When Marc Mero initially joined WWE in 1996, the company also re-signed Sable, Mero’s wife at the time. On WWE television, Sable bodyslammed Marc Mero during their feud, seemingly ending his career.

In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE/WCW star spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about how he was going to have a storyline with Steve Austin, but Austin refused to work with him after Sable bodyslammed Mero.

“I was made to really get Sable over, which was what we wanted to do, you know. But in essence it also hurt me because when like, for example, when she bodyslammed me, I was gonna go into a program with Steve Austin and when Steve saw that he was like, ‘if this girl could beat up Wildman Marc Mero, what am I getting in the ring with him for? At that time, they were backing up the Brinks truck to our house, you know what I mean, we were a married couple so whether she’s getting over, I’m getting over, I’m getting paid the same no matter what. But now when her merchandise and all that kicks in, it really made a huge difference and so on so. At that time, you just go, ‘I just want to do what’s right for the family.’ And like I said, I look back with no regrets. And unfortunately, I didn’t get to have my run with Steve like I though would’ve been pretty cool but I totally understand.”

