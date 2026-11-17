Elayna Black has credited CM Punk and Mustafa Ali with helping her develop as a performer, both inside and outside of the ring.

The 25-year-old TNA Wrestling star, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she discussed the guidance she continues to receive from the two veterans.

Black explained that Punk and Ali have made themselves available whenever she needs advice regarding match layouts, specific moves or promotional material.

“They are always there if I need help with a match or asking if this move will look good here or what I should say in this promo,” Black said. “I can always go to them for that. I am so grateful for that.”

Beyond their wrestling knowledge, Black noted that one of the biggest lessons she has learned from Punk and Ali is the importance of staying true to herself.

“But more so, I know that if I need a reminder of who I am, they’ll be there to tell me because they are the two guys they are, who they are,” she continued. “They don’t care what people think. They are unapologetically them and I think it shows and it translates, and those are two extremely successful guys.”

Black also praised both performers for their talent and understanding of the professional wrestling business.

After spending four years with WWE from 2021 to 2025, primarily as part of the NXT brand, Black took a brief hiatus from wrestling before returning to the ring and joining TNA Wrestling in 2026.