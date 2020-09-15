– Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring a look at WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Shirai is set to face Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match during tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Schamberger noted on Twitter that Canvas 2 Canvas is the longest-running show on WWE’s YouTube channel, and is now airing on Mondays. He noted noted in another recent tweet that the following Superstars and Hall of Famers will be featured in upcoming episodes – Edge on September 21, Chyna on September 28, Select Series Wave 11 on October 2 through 5, Rhea Ripley on October 12, Shawn Michaels on October 19, Randy Savage on October 26, and the Select Series Halloween Edition on October 30 – November 2.

– Former WWE Superstar and 205 Live announcer Aiden English is set to return to this ring this week in his first match since being released back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He noted in late August that he was back to being “ring ready” and taking bookings via [email protected]

Now using his real name, “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt, the former Vaudevillain will face “The Filth King” Brubaker on Thursday in Chicago for the Zelo Pro Wrestling promotion. The Zelo event will air live on FITE.TV at 8pm on Thursday night, as noted in the tweet below.

“Drama King” has been running his own YouTube channel and his “Wrestling With Whiskey” podcast since being released by WWE back in April. He also hosts gaming streams on Twitch with his wife, former WWE NXT talent Shaul Guerrero. English recently indicated on Twitter that he may be interested in signing with AEW now that his former “Rusev Day” partner is there, Miro.

This Thursday night ⚡️@IamBRUBAKER stakes his claim as the true king of Chicago 👑@DramaKingMatt steps back into the ring for the first time since WWE with something to prove 🎙 Stream it live: https://t.co/h3g12ZfngF pic.twitter.com/HLQWMTrDcO — Zelo Pro Wrestling (@ZeloWrestling) September 13, 2020

