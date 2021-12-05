Former WWE star Fandango, who is now going by the name of Dirty Dango, has arrived in the NWA.
He did so by making a surprise appearance at NWA Hard Times 2 when he showed up alongside JTG following the NWA Tag Team Title bout between La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) and The End (Odinson & Parrow).
The two stars pointed at La Rebelion, which indicated the next title feud. Fandango and JTG briefly teamed in NXT in 2012.
#AndStill @nwa Tag Team Champions! @mechvwolf & @Bestia666tj !!! #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/dBzQj0VTPW
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
Tell me I did not just see that!!! Oh snap!!! DIRTYDANGO! #HardTimes2 #NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/tnSpVHzB99
— Lee Sanders (@TheRCWRShow) December 5, 2021