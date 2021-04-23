Pro-wrestling star Cassie McIntosh (fka Peyton Royce from the IIconics in WWE) recently filed to trademark the name “Cassie Lee” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. McIntosh was one of the many WWE talents released from WWE last week due to apparent budget cuts. She has also changed all of her social media accounts to “Cassie Lee.”

Full details are below.

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as for “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”