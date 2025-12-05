Former WWE Superstar and Harvard-educated attorney David Otunga has released a new long-form video on his official YouTube channel (@DDOtunga) in which he gives an unfiltered, deeply personal account of his tumultuous relationship with John Cena, from dream come true main events to the “worst day” of his WWE career.

In the video, titled ‘What John Cena Was REALLY Like,’ Otunga walks viewers through the full timeline of his experiences with Cena, beginning with their very first meeting in 2009 and continuing through their time teaming together, their WWE Tag Team Championship win, and the infamous Paris incident that Otunga says changed the way he saw both Cena and the company.

Otunga recalls the moment vividly.

“Cena is pissed,” Otunga recalled. “He’s kicking my ass in there for real and cussing me out, telling me how terrible I am… and I remember being so embarrassed.” He adds that when they got to the back, “Cena goes crazy… totally dressing me down and just telling me like… I’m not a real wrestler. I shouldn’t be here.”

The most intense moment in the video comes when Otunga describes how heated that night became and how close things came to crossing a line.

“But he knew better than to put his hands on me,” Otunga says. “I’m gonna tell you right now, if John Cena put his hands on me backstage, I would have beat the dog sh*t out of John Cena and fast.”

Otunga also shares how the moment affected him emotionally.

“I started getting like tears of anger… because what do you do?” He adds, “It actually changed the way I saw John Cena forever. It actually changed the way I saw the company too.”

Otunga also discusses other backstage stories involving Cena, including the night Husky Harris was sent back to FCW.

“I can confirm that did indeed happen,” Otunga says. “People talk about it like an urban legend… but that definitely happened.”

He also reveals how Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) reacted the night Cena tore into him.

“The first thing he says is, ‘Man, that’s f***ed up. He should never talk to anybody like that.’” And he recalls Freddie Prinze Jr. telling him, “You’re the best actor here,” and “Tonga, honestly, you’re too good for this place.”

Despite the intensity of these experiences, Otunga ends the video on a surprisingly reflective note.

“I’m at peace with him,” he says. “He is one of the greatest of all time… and eventually I gained his respect.” Otunga emphasizes that his goal is not to attack Cena, but to finally tell the story as he lived it. “This is what happened… and it’s taken me 15 years to tell this story.”

The new video continues Otunga’s expanding catalog of long form breakdowns combining his WWE career with his legal background, offering an unfiltered look at the realities behind the curtain.

Watch the complete near-hour video from David Otunga’s official channel via the YouTube player embedded below.