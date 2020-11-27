Former WWE talent Duane Gill (Gillberg) was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering a heart attack, according to his friend and former WWE talent James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth noted on Thanksgiving that Gill suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, but was doing better and had been released from ICU. He also said Gill hopes to be released soon to get back home, and back to his “normal, funny, goofy self.”

You can see Ellsworth’s full Twitter video below:

