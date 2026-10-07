Former WWE Superstar Gurv Sihra has provided another update on his recovery from a collapsed lung.

Sihra, formerly known as Sunil Singh in WWE, suffered the injury while competing at a Pure Power Wrestling event in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, on September 19. He subsequently revealed that he was recovering but had not yet returned to 100 percent.

In his latest update, Sihra revealed that X-rays showed he still has a cut in his lung tissue caused by the impact of his rib.

“Quick update: Just finished my follow up with my ER Trauma Doctor,” Sihra wrote via X. “X-rays show I still have a cut on my lung tissue from rib impact which is leaking some air from my lungs.”

While Sihra remains unable to wrestle or travel by air, he has been cleared to resume working out.

“Obviously still not cleared for in ring or flying,” he continued. “However, I’m able to start working out, which is great.”

Sihra teams with his brother Harv Sihra as The Bollywood Boyz. His most recent match took place at PPW Bridge City Brawl 5 on September 19, where the brothers faced The Brand (Shaun Martens and Sydney Steele).

Quick update: Just finished my follow up with my ER Trauma Doctor.

X-rays show I still have a cut on my lung tissue from rib impact which is leaking some air from my lungs. Obviously still not cleared for in ring or flying. However, I’m able to start working out, which is great. — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) October 6, 2026

Back at the hockey rink today with some positive news: I am not 100% yet, however, my trauma doctor said, X-rays show I’m on the right path to recovery & my collapsed lung is healing. 🙏🏽 I have a few more tests to complete and until then, Hockey dad life in full mode 🏒🇨🇦💪🏾 https://t.co/tG5USM1iGH — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) September 26, 2026