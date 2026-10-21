Former WWE Superstar Gurv Sihra, previously known as Sunil Singh, has provided a positive update on his recovery after suffering a collapsed lung during a wrestling match last month.

Sihra sustained the injury while competing alongside his brother Harv Sihra at a Pure Power Wrestling event in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, on September 19.

Despite experiencing breathing difficulties, Sihra managed to finish the tag team match before his condition worsened backstage. He was unable to get back to his feet and continued struggling to breathe, prompting a trip to the hospital, where doctors treated him for a collapsed lung.

In a new social media update, Sihra revealed that recent X-rays showed significant improvement and that his lungs have returned to normal. Although he remains unable to travel by airplane, he expects to receive medical clearance soon.

“The road to recovery continues,” Sihra wrote. “X-Rays show my lungs are back to normal & there is very little air bubbles left in my chest-cavity from the collapsed lung.”

He continued, “I still can’t fly at the moment, however, I should be cleared soon. Thank you all for your continued love & support.”

The injury occurred during a match that saw The Bollywood Boyz defeat Shaun Martens and Sydney Steele to capture the Pure Power Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

Sihra and his brother are best known for their time in WWE, where they worked as Sunil and Samir Singh and regularly appeared alongside Jinder Mahal during his WWE Championship reign.

The brothers made their WWE debuts as part of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic before going on to appear on NXT, 205 Live, and the main roster. They were eventually released from the company in 2021 and have continued teaming together on the independent wrestling scene.

While Sihra has not announced an official return date, his latest update suggests he is making steady progress toward getting back in the ring.