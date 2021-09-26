Former WWE star Matt Morgan has high praise for AEW’s Luchasaurus following this past week’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

A gif of Luchasaurus pulling out some athletic maneuvers during his trios mathcup against the Super Kliq circulated on Twitter, which caught the eye of Morgan, who was a former two-time TNT tag team champion. He writes, “This is insanely impressive! What you’re doing, is transitioning the big man, finally into the 21st-century. I was forbidden from doing shooting stars, and could never duck ANYTHING. So when I watch YOU, I’m def living vicariously, brother lol! Proud of what ur doing!”

The Jurassic Express member answered back with, “Wow thanks so much man!”

Check out the exchange below.