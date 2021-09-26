Former WWE star Matt Morgan has high praise for AEW’s Luchasaurus following this past week’s AEW Rampage on TNT.
A gif of Luchasaurus pulling out some athletic maneuvers during his trios mathcup against the Super Kliq circulated on Twitter, which caught the eye of Morgan, who was a former two-time TNT tag team champion. He writes, “This is insanely impressive! What you’re doing, is transitioning the big man, finally into the 21st-century. I was forbidden from doing shooting stars, and could never duck ANYTHING. So when I watch YOU, I’m def living vicariously, brother lol! Proud of what ur doing!”
The Jurassic Express member answered back with, “Wow thanks so much man!”
Check out the exchange below.
Wow thanks so much man!
— Luchasaurus (@luchasaurus) September 26, 2021