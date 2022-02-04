Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) took to Twitter this week and apparently reacted to the Shane McMahon reports coming out of WWE.

We’ve noted how Shane had major heat coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble over how he tried to book the match around himself. This led to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon making the decision to nix his son from all creative plans for WrestleMania 38 season, and move on without him. You can click here for the latest backstage updates on Shane, Vince and what has happened in the last week.

In an update, Jax tweeted this week and said “nobody is safe” when it comes to WWE these days. She also referenced how people used to say she would be a WWE lifer if she wanted to because she is related to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it [thinking face emoji],” she wrote.

Jax was released from her WWE contract on November 4, and just became a free agent this week when her 90-day non-compete clause expired. She has indicated that she is moving on from pro wrestling.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Jax’s full tweet below:

Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it 🤔 — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 2, 2022

