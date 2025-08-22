A former WWE Superstar is hopeful for a return to the company.

If not, a run in AEW sounds good.

Aliyah, the first-ever Arab woman signed to WWE, spoke more about her run in the promotion, and her goals of wrestling in the Middle East, some nixed storylines from her time in WWE, and the possibility of a WWE return or run in AEW during part two of her interview with PWMania.com.

On the dream of wrestling in the Middle East: “I definitely want to wrestle in the Middle East and be the first Arab woman to do so. Wrestling in Saudi Arabia has always been a dream. And I hear that’s where Royal Rumble is going to be next? What a time to be alive, am I right? Can you imagine the reaction? That will wake ‘em up — it would feel like coming full circle, especially since my dad raced horses there. That connection makes it deeply personal.”

On nixed WWE storylines: “There were so many storylines and matches I wish had happened — it’s hard to count. Often, ideas would be pitched or even partially approved, but the final decision always came down to someone else. Sometimes I’d be given a pay-per-view spot, and it wouldn’t get announced, or it would get announced and then taken away almost immediately. At the end of the day I can only control what I can.”

On her future in wrestling and the possibility of WWE, AEW, or TNA: “Of course I still want to wrestle and make it my career. But I also have to do what’s sustainable for me and my future. The cost of being a professional wrestler is intense — health insurance, training, supplements, gear, travel, even dog sitters, it all adds up. To perform at my best, it has to be the right offer. I really admire what Tony Khan has built for the wrestlers at AEW — the media doesn’t give him enough credit. I’d also love the opportunity to return to WWE, whether that’s on the main roster or NXT. As for TNA, I hope they secure a weekly TV deal, because that would make the pay competitive and open real opportunities for talent. I just know I have so much more to give.”

