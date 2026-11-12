Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton in WWE, is warning fans to be careful after her social media account was hacked.

The former WWE backstage interviewer and ring announcer, whose real name is Kayla Becker, revealed on Wednesday that someone managed to gain unauthorized access to her X account overnight.

According to Becker, the individual responsible even went as far as changing the phone number associated with her account. Fortunately, she was able to regain control before the situation escalated further.

Becker took to social media to alert her followers about the security breach, specifically warning anyone who may have received suspicious messages or links from her account not to open them.

“Someone hacked my account overnight and even changed my phone number,” she wrote. “Got it back, but if you received any weird messages or links from me, DO NOT CLICK THEM. Wasn’t me.”

The former WWE personality also had some choice words for the person responsible, suggesting they could put their hacking abilities to better use.

“I hate hackers,” she continued. “At least do something useful with your talents. Wipe out some student loans or something.”

Becker did not indicate whether any additional personal information had been compromised during the incident.

Fans can follow Kayla Becker on X by visiting @TheKaylaBecker.