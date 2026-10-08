KAIRI has been announced for Chris Jericho’s upcoming cruise.

Jericho took to social media to confirm that the former WWE Superstar will be appearing on his annual Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea event, which is being billed this year as “Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise.”

The AEW star expressed his excitement about KAIRI joining the festivities, writing:

“SHE’S BAAAACK! Stoked to announce the addition of the ‘Sane Sailor’ KAIRI to the Jericho Cruise!”

Jericho also confirmed that KAIRI will participate in several activities throughout the cruise, including opportunities for fans to meet the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

“She will be there to meet and greet, take pictures and be a part of the overall festivities on ‘The Seventh Cruise Of The Seventh Cruise’!!!”

KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE, has been a free agent since her release from the company in April 2026.

The seventh annual Chris Jericho cruise is scheduled for November 7 through November 11, departing from Miami and traveling to Bimini, Bahamas.

The event will also feature a special episode of AEW Collision, which will air on TNT.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision Results coverage.