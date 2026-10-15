Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn recently reflected on one of the more difficult experiences of her early wrestling career, including Michael Cole’s controversial commentary during an infamous WWE NXT match.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kaitlyn discussed her 2010 match against Maxine (Karlee Perez), which became known for its mistakes and the criticism both competitors received afterward.

The match also drew attention for Cole’s apparent lack of interest, including an instance where he took a phone call while the action was taking place.

Looking back, Kaitlyn acknowledged that the match was far from good, but believes Cole went too far with his behavior. She also explained that she was so overwhelmed with trying to get through the match that she wasn’t aware of what was happening at the commentary desk.

“Michael Cole took it really far. I’m saying it is the least of my worries because I was under so much pressure to just even remember the basic components of the match, and then also remember that there’s cameras and trying not to hurt her and try to protect myself.”

She continued, “So there were so many things. I think Michael Cole took it really far. This is what I noticed. That match was really horrifying for me. It was undoubtedly a terrible match.”

Kaitlyn noted that she didn’t learn about Cole’s commentary until she watched the match back afterward. At the time, she estimates that she had only wrestled approximately 10 matches, leaving her with very little experience performing on television.

Although Maxine had more experience, Kaitlyn explained that the two weren’t particularly close and lacked the chemistry needed to help make the match work.

“NXT Maxine back in the day, but she wasn’t this veteran. She had more experience than me. She was the veteran in the ring, and we weren’t super cool. We weren’t super tight. We didn’t have this excellent chemistry, and I think that she was really bothered that she had to have a match with me because I had zero experience. And it’s not like I put myself in this position. I’m just willing to do it.”

The former WWE star also addressed the reaction from wrestling fans, suggesting that many viewers didn’t understand just how inexperienced she was when WWE placed her in that position.

While Kaitlyn doesn’t dispute that the match was poorly executed, she believes the criticism was particularly harsh considering her limited training and experience.

“It’s just boring. I think that they probably edited a couple of mess-ups. I messed up in there. It’s not atrocious, but it’s pretty bad.”

She continued, “So that post that you read earlier that I had made recently, wrestling fans, and not all of them, I love wrestling fans, but there are certain people that are so hard on the wrestlers, on the performers, and so critical. I was absolutely ripped apart on social media for matches like that. I don’t think people knew that I didn’t know what I was doing. I don’t think that people really understood that.”

Kaitlyn went on to become WWE Divas Champion in January 2013 before departing the company in 2014. She later returned to compete in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Also during the interview, Kaitlyn revealed why Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque refused her request to change her WWE ring name.