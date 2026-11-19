New details have surfaced regarding a troubling incident involving former WWE developmental talent Keanu Carver.

According to a report from TMZ Sports on November 19, Carver, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, was taken into custody in Orange County, Florida, last month and placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold following an alleged mental health crisis.

The outlet obtained an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office detailing the situation, which reportedly began when a woman contacted authorities after Carver entered her unlocked residence.

The woman, who appeared to be familiar with Carver, told deputies that he had asked her to purchase tequila for him. After she refused, she alleged that Carver was carrying a knife and had expressed suicidal intentions.

When deputies arrived at the residence, Carver allegedly failed to comply with their instructions. Authorities reported that the situation escalated when he took several steps toward the woman, prompting deputies to physically intervene.

According to the report, Carver subsequently acknowledged having suicidal thoughts and allegedly told deputies that he intended to stab himself with a knife. When questioned about his alcohol consumption, he reportedly stated that he had been drinking throughout the week.

The woman also informed authorities that Carver had allegedly taken a bottle of 2 mg alprazolam tablets, commonly known by the brand name Xanax, and may have consumed approximately half a bottle of drain cleaner. The report does not establish whether he actually ingested either substance.

During the encounter, Carver reportedly referenced domestic violence allegations made against him by a former girlfriend, claiming that the accusations had resulted in him losing his job with WWE.

Authorities ultimately placed Carver under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for involuntary psychiatric evaluations when certain legal criteria are met.

The incident reportedly occurred less than two weeks after WWE NXT talent Arianna Grace obtained a temporary injunction for protection against stalking involving Carver.

As previously reported, Grace filed for the protective order in October, alleging that she had repeatedly instructed Carver to stop contacting her. A judge subsequently granted the temporary injunction.

Carver’s departure from WWE’s internal roster was first reported on October 5.