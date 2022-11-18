Former WWE Superstar and Coach Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) has deactivated his Twitter account following fan backlash over comments he made about intergender matches.

Garland took to Twitter earlier and issued a message to indie promoters.

“Dear promoters,” he wrote. “I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. ‘Hurting’ women isn’t appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It’s just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I’ll take it. Please stop trying to book it.”

Garland also addressed matches he had against women’s wrestlers such as Gail Kim, Daffney, Linda Miles (Shaniqua) and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

“Also, before my matches from 20+ years ago with Linda Miles, Chyna, or any other women are brought up, I know what I did. It was a different time, a different place, & I wasn’t a father to a 20 yr old daughter,” he wrote.

Garland remains active on Instagram but he has not addressed the matter as of this writing.

Garland, a two-time former WWE Tag Team Champion and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion, originally worked for WWE from 1997-2007. He made some special appearances on WWE NXT and RAW in 2012 and 2014, then was hired to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach in September 2016. He worked at the Performance Center until he was released on November 23, 2021, shortly after requesting his release so that he could return to the ring for various promotions. Since then, Garland has worked for numerous indie events, and has been praised for his in-ring work at age 49. He has also hosted seminars and helped to train indie wrestlers. Garland’s indie run includes appearances for GCW, OVW, Control Your Narrative, WrestlePro, and OTT, among others.

