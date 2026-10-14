Shotzi Blackheart is making some changes to her wrestling schedule following both a recent contract expiration and a personal tragedy.

The former WWE Superstar, whose real name is Ashley Urbanski, reportedly became a free agent after her contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW) expired on October 5.

Despite no longer being under contract, Blackheart is said to remain on good terms with MLW, with the promotion interested in continuing to book her whenever contractual circumstances allow.

Blackheart also surfaced at the post-TNA Bound For Glory 2026 television taping of TNA iMPACT in Dothan, Alabama on October 13, marking her arrival in TNA Wrestling following the expiration of her MLW deal.

Meanwhile, Blackheart has announced that she is withdrawing from the 2026 CMLL International Women’s Grand Prix following the passing of her brother, Dean, on October 11.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 14, Blackheart revealed that her family encouraged her to honor her previously scheduled wrestling commitments despite the difficult circumstances.

“Late Sunday night, I lost my brother Dean,” Blackheart wrote. “Being away from my family these last few days has been hard, but they’ve been so supportive and encouraged me to fulfill my commitments this week.”

Although she was able to fulfill those obligations, Blackheart explained that she would be unable to participate in her upcoming CMLL tour, which included an appearance in the promotion’s International Women’s Grand Prix.

“I will, however, need to withdraw from my CMLL tour next week to be with my family and honor my brother’s memory,” she continued.

Blackheart concluded her statement by expressing her appreciation to CMLL for the opportunity and thanking those who have shown understanding during this difficult time.

“It was a huge honor to be selected for the CMLL Grand Prix, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly. Thank you to everyone at CMLL and the fans for understanding how hard all this is for me.”

Late Sunday night, I lost my brother Dean. Being away from my family these last few days has been hard, but they’ve been so supportive and encouraged me to fulfill my commitments this week. UPDATE: According to one source, in addition to appearing at the TNA iMPACT taping in Alabama on 10/13, Shotzi Blackheart has also signed a contract to officially join the TNA Wrestling talent roster. I will, however, need to withdraw from my CMLL tour next week to be with my family and honor my brother’s memory. It was a huge honor to be selected for the CMLL Grand Prix, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly. Thank you to everyone at CMLL and the fans for understanding how hard all this is for me. — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziTCB) October 14, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)