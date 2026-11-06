Former WWE Superstar Maven has opened up about several ongoing health problems, including chronic back pain, daily headaches and brain fog, while revealing that surgery could be in his future.

The former Tough Enough winner addressed his physical condition in a new YouTube video titled “Health Update,” which came about after he invited fans to submit questions for a future video.

Maven recalled experiencing severe lower back pain in the fall of 2017, describing a stabbing sensation that left him struggling to perform everyday activities. After enduring the pain throughout the weekend, he visited a specialist and learned that he had three bulging, herniated discs in his lower spine, along with a crooked spine.

“After a weekend of torture, I would seek out a specialist and find out that I had three bulging herniated discs in my lower spine and my spine was crooked on top of it… So the specialist knowing and telling me that this was going to be an ongoing problem, a problem I more than likely have to address down the road, recommended immediate therapy.”

Maven explained that the diagnosis prompted him to begin a daily stretching routine, something he wishes he had incorporated into his life much earlier.

“At that moment, I started something I wish I would have started 20 years before: daily stretching… I have been stretching every day since 2017. It’s helped, although it would have helped if I would have started 20 years ago.”

Although the stretching helped make his condition more manageable, Maven acknowledged that the pain would never completely disappear.

He also admitted that his professional wrestling career likely played a significant role in his physical problems, although he stressed that he does not blame WWE or the wrestling industry.

“Now, I try to be honest with myself. I know that wrestling probably was the main reason that I felt this way… I know professional wrestling is the culprit of a majority of why I feel the way I do. I am in no way blaming the WWE, wrestling, or anything from my life for how I feel. In fact, if I could go back, I would do it all over again.”

Looking back, Maven said he would have taken better care of himself throughout his career. He also acknowledged that his past steroid and recreational drug use likely contributed to his current condition.

“I would just be a little bit smarter and be a little bit more like the RVDs, like the guys who took care of their bodies day in, day out. Further, continuing with being honest with me, it wasn’t just the physicality of wrestling that led to this. Prolonged steroid use couldn’t have helped. Recreational drug use, yeah, great in the moment. Not good long term. Basically, just treating my body like an amusement park probably wasn’t the best idea.”

Maven said his back problems remained relatively manageable as long as he maintained his stretching routine. However, he experienced another significant setback in May 2025 when he woke up with pain that felt eerily similar to what he endured in 2017.

His health concerns took another turn in November 2025, when he began experiencing persistent headaches and brain fog that have continued on a daily basis.

“Since that day, I have had headaches every day. When I say every day, I mean every single day. There’s not one day that takes off. I have had brain fog every single day. Not one day that takes off. I have sought out doctors and tried to go back to a normal pre-headache life. I have some good days and some bad, but it never goes away.”

Maven explained that, based on what he has learned about his condition, the headaches appear to be connected to fluid accumulating near the back of his brain. He indicated that surgery is likely, although he remains uncertain whether an operation would fully resolve the problem.

“From all I have gathered, the headaches stem from a fluid buildup in the back of my brain. Fluid that travels in and can’t fully travel out. Fluid that literally builds up. I seriously can feel a pulse on the back of my head. Some days I wake up and all I look forward to that day is going back to sleep. Because at least when I’m sleeping, I’m not thinking of how much my head is pounding.”

“As for fixing the problem, surgery is definitely on the horizon. However, with a fluid buildup, I don’t think surgery can be the end-all cure-all. In fact, I even reached out to my former Tough Enough contestant, Chris Nowinski, and sought his counsel.”

Nowinski, who has become a prominent advocate for concussion research and brain health since leaving professional wrestling, was among those Maven contacted for guidance.

Throughout the video, Maven emphasized that he was not seeking sympathy by discussing his health struggles. Instead, he wanted to share his experiences with fans and aspiring professional wrestlers, particularly when it comes to the importance of taking care of their bodies.