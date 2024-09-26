MVP is in the house.

Who’s house? Swerve’s house. And he’s interested in doing some “BUSINESS.”

The former WWE Superstar and manager of The Hurt Business faction formerly led by “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley made a surprise AEW television debut during the September 25 Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

During the show, MVP came out to interrupt Prince Nana as he was giving an update on Swerve Strickland.

Nana’s update was that Swerve is not yet medically cleared, but that he is working hard every day for the fans so that he can be.

It was at that point that the viewing audience at home and inside the building heard someone off-camera say, “Excuse me …”

No, it was not Vickie Guerrero.

It was MVP.

MVP made his way out and spoke about Swerve Strickland having a run with the AEW World Championship in 2024 that will be studied for generations to come, but that he also saw Swerve lose that title and have his childhood home burnt to the ground.

He went on to take Prince Nana to task for being more interested in “shucking coffee and dancing” than creating opportunities for and managing the career of a talent of the caliber of Swerve Strickland.

MVP closed out the segment by telling Nana to please give Swerve his business card and let him know when he is ready, he is interested in talking “BUSINESS” with him.

MVP emphasized the word “BUSINESS,” which elicited a big gasp and pop from the New York crowd in attendance.

It's going down… — MVP (@The305MVP) September 26, 2024

Swerve Strickland hasn’t been seen on #AEW since #AEWAllOut. What kind of an update will Prince Nana have of the former World Champ? Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on TBS!@PrinceKingNana | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/YXqUcTpY1p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2024

HOLY SHIT!#AEWGrandSlam is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/l8ONiB1cUq — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 26, 2024