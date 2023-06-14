Kevin Wacholz is best known for his run as Nailz in WWE. He worked for World Class Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and the AWA before going to WWE in 1992 to feud with the Big Boss Man.

He was fired after allegedly attacking Vince McMahon backstage at a house show that December over his payoff for SummerSlam, where he defeated Virgil. He later sued WWE for wrongful termination and alleged McMahon sexually assaulted him. WWE counter-sued him, and both suits were dropped.

Nailz will appear at WrestleCon’s Destination Detroit for signings and photo ops on August 4 and 5.