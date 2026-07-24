Former WWE Superstar Nikki Storm (Nikki Cross) has officially returned to the ring following her departure from the company.

Storm competed at OTT After Dark, teaming with her husband, Big Damo, to face Frankie Vendetta and Kat Von Kay. The mixed tag team bout marked Storm’s first match since leaving WWE and her first appearance back under the Nikki Storm name.

Following the event, Storm took to Instagram to reflect on the experience of sharing the ring with her husband once again.

“Hey there Big Damo,” she wrote. “Thank you for the invite tonight, glad I could lend you a hand. After having conflicting schedules for the better part of ten years, it felt damn nice to be in a ring again with my love. The Best in the Galaxy at Over The Top Wrestling. See you all in August.”

After exiting WWE, Storm confirmed she would once again wrestle under her pre-WWE ring name. Around the same time, she and Big Damo announced that they had acquired PROGRESS Wrestling.