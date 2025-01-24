– Former WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan (Rinku Singh) is now a renunciate Hindu monk. A Hindu monk who renounces worldly life is called a sannyasi. The practice of renouncing material desires and prejudices is called sannyasa. Featured below is a photo that shows what the former pro wrestler looks like these days.

– The WWE Games account on X continues to churn out videos of various WWE Superstars and personalities teasing the new “Island” or “Island of Relevancy” game mode for the new WWE 2K25 video game. For details on what that is, as well as plans for the WWE 2K25 tease set for next week’s WWE Raw on Netflix, click here.

– WWE continues to add to the growing library on their WWE Vault YouTube channel. The latest offering is a complete WWE Untold documentary that looks at the highly-anticipated WWE debut of AJ Styles in the 2016 Royal Rumble.