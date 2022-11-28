Speaking on his Cafe de de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree made some interesting comments about Shane McMahoh.

The former WWE star claimed that not only does McMahon “not know how to wrestle” but he also made his job harder.

“He doesn’t know how to wrestle. He just knows how to do stunts, and doing all those crazy stunts, it actually hurts the business because you’re hot-shotting it, right? So for him diving off the cage, yeah, it gets a pop, but that makes our job even harder to get a reaction. And he wrestles what? Once a year on pay-per-view, right? I don’t think he is even around anymore, right?”