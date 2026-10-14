Samuray Del Sol has done a lot in the sport of professional wrestling.

Formerly known as Kalisto in WWE, where he was a two-time WWE United States Champion, the wrestling veteran spoke with David Otunga on the latest installment of ‘The Wednesday Hang’ to reflect on some of his biggest career moments and memories.

Pro Wrestling Press sent along the following highlights and excerpts from the appearance on October 14:

FORMER WWE CHAMPION SAMURAY DEL SOL (FKA KALISTO) REVEALS NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCES, BACKSTAGE MENTORSHIPS, AND MEDICAL MIRACLES ON “THE WEDNESDAY HANG” WITH DAVID OTUNGA

LOS ANGELES, CA — October 14, 2026 — In the latest episode of the weekly video interview series The Wednesday Hang, host David Otunga sits down for an expansive, three-hour conversation with international Lucha Libre sensation Samuray Del Sol, formerly known to WWE fans as Kalisto. The two-time WWE United States Champion opens up about his grueling physical setbacks, the profound meaning behind his masks, and backstage stories from his WWE tenure.

The episode offers an unprecedented, intimate look at the man behind the mask as he details his journey from the independent wrestling circuit to international stardom, and his relentless drive to overcome adversity.

Episode Highlights Include:

Mentorship at WWE & John Cena on 205 Live: Del Sol highlights the profound influence of John Cena, specifically noting his dedication to the cruiserweight division during the 205 Live broadcasts. “He was the only one at Gorilla watching all of us,” Del Sol noted. “And he didn’t just help one person. He helped me or he helped everybody… He was always in the back. Always like the only one helping everybody”.

The Tragic Passing of Referee El Buho: Addressing the recent in-ring death of veteran Lucha Libre referee El Buho, Del Sol stressed the inherent dangers of the sport. “When I first heard about this, it’s, of course, it’s devastating and sad. You know, I want to send prayers and, you know, good vibes to his family,” he stated. “We never know when even a small little bump or something or fall could be, you know, really serious… It’s sad to see because seeing someone that loves the product, loves the sport, um, being a part of the show and and anything can happen”.

Bionic Knee Rehabilitation in India: Following a torn ACL and meniscus sustained during a match in India, he revealed he is rehabbing a state-of-the-art artificial ACL. “The prime minister in India, too, heard about me and he sent me shout outs and stuff because he was downstairs at that hospital, that new hospital they just built,” Del Sol shared. “They were literally cutting a ribbon, celebrating their new science and technology. That’s what I have in my knee”.

Overcoming Near-Death Experiences: Del Sol discussed multiple harrowing life events, including a severe head injury in Mexico and a battle with COVID-19. “I was in the ER for like two and a half months,” he revealed, noting that at one point, he had his “mindset already set that I was going to retire” before finding the motivation to return for his fans.

The Meaning Behind the Mask: Del Sol’s designs incorporate Lucha Libre, Japanese, and American storytelling elements, alongside specialized colorways for autism, breast cancer, and diabetes awareness. “My mask represents hope,” he explained. “It’s not just the scream… it’s a war cry that if you fight fight fight man like like rocky”.

A Terrifying Misdiagnosis: He shares a deeply personal story regarding his wife, detailing how a terrifying medical diagnosis of a brain tumor was ultimately discovered to be a severe gluten allergy. “I threw away all of my food, even hot sauce, everything that would flame my body,” he said, prompting a massive nutritional shift that revitalized his own athletic performance.