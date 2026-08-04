Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Charles “2 Cold Scorpio” Scaggs (aka Flash Funk) has reached a plea agreement in his criminal case.

Scaggs, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree assault as well as armed criminal action, avoiding a trial that had been scheduled to begin the same day. He had originally been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in Kansas City, Missouri.

As part of the agreement, Scaggs will not stand trial. He is scheduled to be formally sentenced on October 9 at 3 p.m. local time.

The charges stem from an incident on June 15, 2024, when Scaggs was working as a security guard at a Love’s Travel Stop. Authorities alleged he became involved in an altercation with another man, which ultimately led to his arrest.

The case had been delayed multiple times before Monday’s scheduled trial. One postponement came after prosecutors filed a motion in October 2025 stating they had only recently learned the identity of the individual who recorded video of the June 2024 incident. While prosecutors were already aware the footage existed, they said they needed additional time to interview and depose the person who filmed it after Scaggs’ attorneys disclosed the individual’s identity. The court granted that request, and a later continuance was also approved at the defense’s request.