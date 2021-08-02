Chase Parker and Matt Martel (formerly Ever-Rise in NXT) made an appearance on BehindTheShow to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Martel spoke about Edge tearing his triceps in his “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” against Randy Orton at last year’s Backlash PPV event. The injury happened when they were reshooting the final spot of the match.

“It’s funny you bring that up, because so Edge and Randy Orton had that match, like a 45-minute match or whatever, main event of a pay-per-view. I can’t remember which one. I don’t know, so they do the match, 45 minutes long and then they decide match over, high fives, hugs.

“They bring them back out now to get some cinematic shots and that’s how Edge ends up tearing his pec or hurts his shoulder or whatever because you cool down and you don’t stretch and you’re not up and you just worked for 45 minutes and then you gotta go get this one-shot that they didn’t even end up using anyway.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription