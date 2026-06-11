Jon Heidenreich recently opened up about a frightening moment from his early WWE developmental days, revealing that he feared his career could be over after an in-ring training accident involving Randy Orton.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Heidenreich reflected on an incident that occurred while the two were practicing together.

During a routine sequence, Heidenreich lost his balance and came crashing down awkwardly on Orton’s face and neck, immediately fearing he had seriously injured one of WWE’s rising stars.

The former WWE Superstar admitted that panic set in almost instantly.

“Me and Randy, we were actually practicing one day, and I went to give him a sunset flip, or he was giving one, and I lost my balance and fell on him. I landed on his face and neck, and I thought I hurt him, man. I was like, I’m done. That’s Randy Orton. I thought I might have hurt his neck.”

At the time, Heidenreich believed the worst-case scenario had unfolded and worried about the repercussions if Orton had suffered a significant injury.

That fear only intensified when medical personnel were called to evaluate the situation.

“He turned out to be fine. They called an ambulance, bro, because I thought I landed on his face and his neck, and I was thinking ‘Oh my God, if I hurt him, I’ll say I’m just gonna quit, because they might kill me.’”

Fortunately for everyone involved, Orton was ultimately cleared and did not suffer any serious injuries from the accident. However, the scare left a lasting impression on Heidenreich, who recalled just how worried he was that a single mistake could have derailed both his WWE future and Orton’s budding career.

Years later, Orton went on to become one of the most accomplished performers in WWE history, while Heidenreich still remembers the moment as one of the most nerve-racking experiences of his time in professional wrestling.