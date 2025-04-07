Heath Slater recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and discussed John Cena becoming irate at a WWE live event.

Making an impactful debut in 2010, The Nexus attacked John Cena and continued to work with the top WWE star on TV, PPV and live events. However, as Heath Slater recalls, one live event saw the babyfaces come to the aid of Cena and attack The Nexus with pool noodles, resulting in Cena becoming enraged backstage over the angle:

“Funny story on that. One time, there was a live event. John Cena was working somebody. It was a cage match. We all ran down, jumped the cage, got in, let the guys in and we beat the s—t out of Cena. Next thing you know, Santino, Morrison, Kofi, all the babyfaces run out, but they have foam pool noodles. They’re running down and they’re just in the ring hitting us with them and we’re selling it. But then we see it and we start fighting back, what the hell?”

“We get in the back and Cena is so mad, he picks up this red stool and overhand throws it on the ground and shatters it. And he’s like, “Guys, what the f—k? You guys are coming in here while we’re trying to build this group up, make them killers and everything, and you’re fighting with pool noodles?”

He went off on them trying to protect us, to where I just was like Cena is invested a little bit, so that’s kind of cool. But yeah, that was just one time where it was like, we were supposed to be killers. Don’t treat us like we’re not killers. That pack of hyenas. But they came down with pool noodles just swinging on us. We were just like, what the hell are you doing?”

