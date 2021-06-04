Former WWE star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Fightful Select and discussed when Triple H gave a speech to the WWE NXT locker room about complacency on the main roster.

Wolfe recalled how at one point during his WWE main roster run, he was tired of sitting in catering and getting out of shape, when he specifically remembered a Triple H speech that was given in NXT, warning talent of just that – what he was getting tired of.

Wolfe remembered how Triple H said talent that don’t get used will lose motivation, get out of shape, then never end up getting used when they’re needed because of that cycle.

