Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew (Cameron) recently reached out to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon about possibly working with the company.

Andrew recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast with Nick Hausman and revealed that she recently contacted her former boss about work. She was asked if pro wrestling is a focus for her at the moment as she focused on various acting and music projects. She noted that she was interested in reuniting with Naomi to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

“I am very torn if I want to say this, but I actually reached out recently and was like, ‘I would love to come back,’ and, will I be back? That’s to be determined, but I actually reached out to Vince [McMahon] himself and was like, you know what, I’m going to go to the person who’s at the top,” Andrew revealed. “I miss being in that world of wrestling. I saw Naomi three months ago, and I was like, you know what, if I have nothing, if I never got the championship, I feel like having the tag team titles would be awesome.

“I feel like I would feel fulfilled. I feel like I would get that feeling of feeling accomplished because The Funkadactyls were awesome, but I still feel there’s this void that I’m missing, and I feel like if I was able to go back and, not only that, we’d be making history. We would be the first black women ever — I hate to throw that term around when it comes to race, but we’d be the first black women ever to have the belts.”

Hausman pressed Andrew about how McMahon responded to her message.

“He actually responded, which is crazy,” Andrew said. “I know he’s a busy person. He was like, ‘I’ll pass this along to John Laurinaitis,’ who’s head of Talent Relations.”

Andrew was with WWE from April 2011 through May 2016. She made her AEW debut on the July 29, 2020 Dynamite show and ended up teaming with Nyla Rose in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament, but they lost to Tay Conti and Anna Jay in the opening round. Andrew has focused more on music than wrestling since leaving WWE. You can keep up with her on Instagram at this link.

