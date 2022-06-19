Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy were scheduled to face Dralistico and Dragon Lee in the main event Triplemania XXX: Tijuana on Saturday night, but Jeff was pulled after Jeff was arrested due to a DUI.

Matt Hardy’s mystery partner was revealed as former WWE/Impact star John Morrison, going by Johnny Hardy for the night.

Morrison betrayed Hardy during the match but was pinned by Dragon Lee to lose the match. Post-match, Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Morrison after the match.