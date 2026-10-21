Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker has opened up about the physical issues that contributed to his decision to retire from professional wrestling in 2023.

During an appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Ryker discussed the condition of his body following his WWE release in 2021, revealing that neck and lower-back injuries had left him dealing with severe pain and numbness in his arm and hand.

Ryker explained that he had already been considering life after wrestling when his WWE run came to an end.

“No, I think I had in the back of my mind that it was time to start maybe pursuing other things. My body, when I got released from WWE, my body was hurting real bad. I’d had a neck injury and a lower-back injury that was causing some numbness in my arm and my hand,” Ryker said. “Just really, really excruciating pain for the most part.”

Despite those issues, Ryker initially decided to continue wrestling on the independent scene. However, he had previously made a promise to himself that he would walk away if the physical toll became too much or he stopped enjoying the business.

“I always told myself years ago if I got to where I didn’t enjoy it anymore or my body hurt really bad, I would walk away on my own. I didn’t want to be 50 and crippled.”

Ryker took several months off following his WWE departure before returning to the independent circuit, where he had previously established himself during his career.

Although he has since received offers to return for another match, the 44-year-old made it clear that he has no interest in stepping back into the ring.

“I’ve had people call me, buddies of mine, promoters, ‘Hey, man, would you consider one more match?’ And I am so content in my retirement life. ’Cause my body feels 100 times better, you know. I don’t ache and moan and groan anymore as much as I used to.”

Ryker also noted that his priorities have changed over the years, leaving him satisfied with what he accomplished during his more than two decades in professional wrestling.

“The wrestling business changed for me. And I think my views in life changed. What was important to me changed. And so it was, no. I sat back and I was like, ‘Dude, I’ve given 23 years of my life to pro wrestling. I’ve escaped with, I mean, I’ve had broken fingers and nose and stuff, but never broken a neck or anything crazy.’”

Looking back, Ryker expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received throughout his career.

“I’ve had a blessed career, and I’ve got to do a lot, a lot of stuff that a lot of guys never get to or never will get to do.”

Ryker, who previously competed as Gunner in TNA Wrestling, joined WWE in 2017 and eventually debuted on the main roster in 2020 as a member of The Forgotten Sons. Following the group’s dissolution, he was paired with Elias before the two entered a singles feud.

He was released from WWE in November 2021 and officially retired from professional wrestling in 2023.

Ryker joins a growing list of released WWE stars to step away from wrestling altogether.