Former WWE star Sanga (Saurav Gurjar) has reportedly been arrested in India following allegations of sexual exploitation.

According to reports out of India, Sanga was arrested at Mumbai Airport and subsequently brought to Hyderabad by Gachibowli Police. He was reportedly placed in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a woman on August 15 under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual intercourse by deceptive means.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that she and Sanga initially connected through Instagram in 2021 and later entered into a relationship while he traveled between the United States and India. She claimed Sanga informed her that he was already married but promised that they would eventually settle down together.

“During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me,” the woman stated in the complaint.

The woman further alleged that Sanga would cut off communication and block her on social media whenever the subject of marriage arose. She also claimed that he encouraged her to leave her job in the United States so the two could work on a business together in India.

“He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him,” she stated.

According to the complaint, the two lived together from October 2025 until March 2026 before communication between them eventually ended.

Following the filing of the case, Gachibowli Police reportedly issued a Look Out Circular against Sanga. Immigration officials identified him at Mumbai Airport after he arrived from the Middle East, and he was brought before a magistrate on September 17.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Sanga was with WWE from 2018 until his release in 2024, spending much of his run on the NXT brand. He was also a member of Indus Sher alongside Veer Mahaan and Jinder Mahal.