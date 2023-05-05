Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee died by suicide last October.

As noted, Lee passed away at the age of 30 on October 6, 2022. Her mother stated on Facebook that the passing was sudden and unexpected, but no other details were provided. People Magazine then reported this past March that alcohol may have played a factor in Lee’s death as a person close to Lee’s family said she “was drinking heavily the night she died,” and was later found by husband Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake), who she had three kids with. You can click here for the March report.

In an update, TMZ Sports reports that the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled Lee’s death a suicide. A new autopsy report notes that Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills, and that she left “letters of intent at the scene” before her death.

The autopsy documents further state that Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her passing. It was suspected she may have suffered the injuries in a fall or falls while in an intoxicated state.

Lee earned a 1 year WWE contract for $250,000 back in August 2015 for winning the return of WWE Tough Enough. She wrestled Alicia Fox but came up short on the finale. She was released from the company in September 2016 after a stint on the WWE NXT brand.

