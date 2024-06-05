An update on another wrestling star’s contract.

According to Fightful Select, Shane Haste (fka SLAPJACK in WWE) is set to become a free agent this June. Haste has been wrestling for NJPW for the last two years, and as of now it isn’t known if he plans on re-signing with the Japanese based promotion.

Fans remember Haste from his tag team run with Mikey Nicholls, where the two formed TMDK. In WWE, he was infamously apart of the group known as RETRIBUTION. Wrestling Headlines will keep you informed about his status.

