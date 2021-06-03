A former WWE Superstar is reportedly making his Impact Wrestling debut tonight.

There’s no word yet on who the wrestler is, but PWInsider reports that the former WWE talent will make his Impact debut in a new teaser vignette, which will build to his eventual in-ring debut.

The only hint given for the debuting talent is that he “never really got a fair chance” during his time with WWE, which could apply to many wrestlers.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Impact and remember to join us for full coverage. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Unknown former WWE talent to debut via new vignette

* NJPW star Satoshi Kojima makes in-ring debut against Deaner

* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something in a Tables Match

* Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz defend against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in their rematch

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander defends against TJP in a 60-Minute Ironman Match, which will begin on Before The Impact, and then end during the first minutes of Impact

* Moose vs. Sami Callihan

