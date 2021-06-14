Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rosser and NJPW announced today that he has signed an exclusive agreement with the promotion. Rosser took to Twitter to comment on his new contract.

“I’m excited to officially announce I’ve signed W/ NJPW! All I can say moving forward is, don’t ever let your dreams just be dreams because as long as you’re patient & believe in your dreams, anything is possible. Patience is a talent #njpwSTRONG #blockthehate @njpw1972 @njpwworld,” Rosser wrote.

Rosser made his NWA debut in March of this year, and just lost to JTG at NWA’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view on June 6. He also worked last week’s NWA TV tapings, in a Triple Threat with JTG and El Rudo, which will air at a later date. This new exclusive agreement with NJPW likely means that his run with the NWA is done, at least for now.

Rosser was signed to WWE from May 2009 – October 2017, and is a one-time former WWE Tag Team Champion. He first started working with NJPW in September 2020 for the NJPW Strong show. Rosser’s last NJPW match came on the May 21 NJPW Strong show, a No DQ win over HIKULEO.

Stay tuned for more on Rosser in NJPW. You can see his full tweet below:

