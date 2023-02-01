Dirty Dango has reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the former Fandango of WWE recently signed a new contract with Impact.

Dango made his Impact debut at Bound For Glory 2022 by accepting an Open Challenge issued by then-Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers, but coming up short. Dango then worked the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings with a Before The Impact win over Johnny Swinger. Dango returned to Impact at the January 14 TV tapings, but was defeated by Steve Maclin in a match that aired on January 19. He also worked the recent TV tapings in Kissimmee.

Dango spent 15 years with WWE until he was released on June 25, 2021 along with other budget cuts. Since then, he has worked often for the NWA, but has also made appearances for various indie promotions.

