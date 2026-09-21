Gurv Sihra of The Bollywood Boyz says he is lucky to be alive after suffering a collapsed lung during an independent wrestling match over the weekend.

Gurv and Harv Sihra defeated Shaun Martens and Sydney Steele to capture the Pure Power Wrestling Tag Team Championships on Saturday, September 19 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. During the match, however, Gurv suffered the serious injury while performing what he described as a routine move he had done for years.

Despite struggling to breathe, Gurv was able to finish the match before his condition worsened backstage. He later revealed that hospital X-rays showed his right lung had collapsed.

“Lucky to be alive today. Saturday night was one of the most frightening experiences of my life. While performing in the ring, doing a move I’ve done for years, hospital X-Rays revealed I suffered a collapsed lung on my right side from the impact. The ER doctor said, ‘You are very lucky to be alive. You had angels watching over you.’

“Those words still echo through my ears.”

Gurv said he did not initially understand the severity of what had happened. After making it through the remainder of the match, he was unable to get back to his feet once he reached the backstage area.

“In those moments, I was gasping for air and struggling to breathe, not knowing what was happening or how serious it was. When the match finished and I got to the backstage area, I couldn’t get to my feet and was still finding it difficult to breathe. For a moment, it truly felt like I was facing death.”

The frightening situation also caused Gurv to think about his family, particularly his son.

“I’ve spent decades doing what I love, stepping into that ring and giving everything I have. Never did I imagine that a move I’ve performed countless times could lead to something so terrifying. I didn’t want to die and the only thing I could think of at the time was, ‘How will I take my son to hockey and get onto the ice with him?’”

Gurv went on to thank those at Pure Power Wrestling, including his brother, for helping get medical personnel to the venue in time.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be here, and I want to thank everyone at Pure Power Wrestling, the locker room and especially my brother, that helped get the medical team to the venue on time.

“I’ll be going for follow up appointments soon and I’m taking things one breath, one day, and one step at a time.”

Gurv also reflected on the five years since he and Harv departed WWE, noting how hard the brothers have worked to continue their careers.

“The past 5 years, post WWE, have been some of the most rewarding and hardworking years of my life and I don’t want any of it to go to waste. My brother and I have worked tirelessly to land back on our feet. Thank you everyone for your continued and endless love & support.”

Harv subsequently shared footage on Instagram showing Gurv receiving oxygen backstage following the match. He assured fans that his brother was doing well after the incident.

Gurv and Harv signed with WWE after competing in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. The brothers appeared on NXT, 205 Live and WWE’s main roster, where they became closely associated with Jinder Mahal during his WWE Championship reign.

Known as Sunil Singh and Samir Singh during their WWE run, the brothers were released by the company in 2021.