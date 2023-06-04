Legendary pro wrestler Stan Lane and U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert have taken DNA tests to prove that Lane is not Boebert’s biological father.

Boebert’s mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, has claimed for years that Boebert’s father is Lane, who she had a fling with in the 1980s while he was working for Championship Wrestling From Florida and living in the state. Shortly after Boebet was born in the mid-1980s, her mother sought child support but they went through the legal system and a court-ordered paternity test declared Lane was not the father, so the case was dismissed. However, Boebert’s mother has remained suspicious after the lab worker who took Lane’s blood was later convicted of taking a bribe to switch vials in another case that involved a NFL player who was denying paternity of another child. Boebert’s mother petitioned for the courts to investigate Lane, and this past May he agreed to take another test, and to let Boebert keep physical custody of the DNA sample to avoid any doubts about its accuracy.

The test results came back on May 11 and confirmed that Lane has 0% chance of being Boebert’s biological father.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father—but certainly, that allegation is out there. The Toby Keith song ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now,” Boebert told The Daily Beast, which reviewed the DNA test results.

Lane issued a lengthy statement to media, as seen below, and said the situation has been stressful for him and his family. Lane said his reputation has been tarnished, and he has been “been followed by the news media so that they could get the scoop on this topic.” Lane added that he spent more than 30 years in the spotlight, so he wants to be “taken out of this equation” due the conclusive result and “step back and enjoy my retirement with my wife.”

Lane added, “My interactions with Mrs. Boebert have been pleasant and enjoyable. I wish Lauren all the best in her future endeavors. If she continues the search for her biological father I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for.”

You can read Lane’s full statement below, which came via Sal Corrente:

My name is Sal Corrente. I am a longtime friend and associate of Stan Lane the former professional wrestler. I am fully authorized to release the below statement. This is the only statement that will be made by Stan Lane. He will not address any phone calls, texts, or emails on this subject. If you need any validation for this, you can contact me directly. [email protected]: *** My name is Stan Lane. I have had two professional careers, one in the world of Professional Wrestling, and the other as an announcer for many years in Powerboat Racing. Early in my wrestling career while I was living in Florida and working for Championship Wrestling from Florida, I received notice that a woman I had a short affair with was accusing me of fathering her child. We went through the legal system and completed a court ordered paternity test. I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed. In spite of the court verdict, the mother of the child – who turned out to be Congresswoman Lauren Boebert – her mother has continued to stick to her original claim. I agreed to take another DNA Paternity test with Lauren Boebert in May 2023. I allowed Lauren to handle the chain of custody for the samples to alleviate any doubt with the results. The results came back on May 11,2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father. Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother. This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family. I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well. I have also been followed by the news media so that they could get the scoop on this topic. I ask that I be taken out of this equation since a conclusive result has been given to both sides. While I was fortunate to have a career in the spotlight for 30 + years it is my desire to step back and enjoy my retirement with my wife. My interactions with Mrs. Boebert have been pleasant and enjoyable. I wish Lauren all the best in her future endeavors. If she continues the search for her biological father I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for. Stan Lane

