Former WWE star Buddy Murphy has fans talking about him potentially being the “Joker” entrant during the Casino Ladder Match this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

PAC, Andrade El Idolo. Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy will also be part of the Casino Ladder Match.

Murphy became a free agent at the end of August. He sent out this tweet of a joker card only to later delete the tweet.