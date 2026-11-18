Mara Sadè is interested in the possibility of joining forces with her real-life partner, AEW star Kevin Knight, for mixed tag team action.

The former WWE and TNA Wrestling talent recently spoke with Allenownz Wrasslin about the possibility of teaming with Knight to face other wrestling couples, including Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, as well as Lio Rush and Shotzi Blackheart.

According to Sadè, the idea has already been discussed, although nothing has materialized just yet.

“Oh, a thousand percent,” Sadè said when asked about the possibility. “I mean, everybody’s thinking about it. You’ve gave two perfectly well examples. That would be like for some good entertainment. I will not lie.”

She continued, revealing that there have been conversations about potentially making the pairing happen.

“Low-key. So I will just say there’s been ideas and thoughts about it, but nothing’s ever fallen through. So make it happen, world.”

While there are no confirmed plans for Sadè and Knight to team together, her comments suggest the possibility has at least been considered.