– AJ Styles is scheduled for a meet and greet before the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of WWE Raw. “The Phenomenal” one will be appearing in Union, KY. at Kroger at 11am local time.

– Following a pair of WWE NXT live events in Sebring and Fort Pierce, Florida this weekend, the next set of non-televised house shows for the brand will take place on Friday, March 7 in Jacksonville, Florida at The Armory, and on Saturday, March 8 in Tampa, FL. at the University Area Community Complex.

– Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville’s first post-WWE booking has been announced. The Big Event in NYC issued the following:

HEADLINE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! Daria Rae Berenato is an American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. She is best known for her time in WWE where she performed under the ring name Sonya Deville and is a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. WE ARE BEYOND EXCITED TO HOST HER 1ST PUBLIC MEET & GREET.. Tickets on Sale Now at www.bigeventny.com

– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman is teasing another comeback. After last wrestling in a rumble match for Reality Of Wrestling in 2024, The Boogeyman appears to have the itch to get back in the ring. He took to X on Sunday and simply posted, “ONE MORE RUN,” teasing another return.