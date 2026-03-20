A significant legal battle involving a former WWE name has officially come to an end.

Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was found not guilty on all charges by a jury in Mississippi on Friday, bringing closure to a high-profile case that had been ongoing for quite some time.

DiBiase, 43, had been facing a lengthy list of charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

The trial itself stretched over several weeks and featured testimony from 20 witnesses.

At one point, proceedings were temporarily halted due to a medical emergency involving DiBiase’s lead attorney, adding another unexpected twist to an already complex case. Despite multiple attempts from the defense, the court declined requests to declare a mistrial.

After hearing all arguments and evidence, the jury deliberated for approximately four hours before reaching a verdict.

Not guilty across the board.

The decision clears DiBiase of all charges and brings an end to the case.