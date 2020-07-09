Former WWE Star To Be Nyla Rose’s Manager In AEW?

Former WWE star Vickie Guerrero may be headed to All Elite Wrestling soon.
As noted, last night’s AEW Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite saw Nyla Rose announce that she will be revealing her new manager soon. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this role is likely going to Guerrero.
Vickie recently tweeted about how she was officially moving on from WWE, despite being gone from the company for a few years now. This message came after she made a special appearance on AEW Dark earlier this year, and attended Tony Khan’s Memorial Day party. Vickie noted that her AEW appearance led to WWE preventing their Superstars from appearing on her podcast.
You cans see the Dynamite promo from Rose below. Stay tuned for updates.
Who do you think will be in the corner of 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast?
Watch night two of Fyter Fest NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zbhm4Ac6S9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020
