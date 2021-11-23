Samuray del Sol, formerly known as WWE’s Kalisto, is set to challenge for the vacant AAA Mega Title.

As noted, Kenny Omega was forced to vacate the AAA Mega Title this week due to injuries and upcoming surgeries. He had been scheduled to defend against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II on Saturday, December 4. You can click here for Omega’s statement on the title and his warning to AAA, and you can click here for the latest on his injuries and surgeries.

In an update, AAA announced today that Vikingo will compete in a multi-man match at TripleMania Regia II with the vacant AAA Mega Title on the line. Samuray del Sol is the first participant to be confirmed for the match, with more being announced later.

This will be Samuray’s first AAA event since 2012, and his TripleMania debut.

The former Kalisto was released from WWE back in April. He made his AEW debut on the November 3 edition of Dynamite, teaming with Aero Star for a loss to AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.

AAA TripleMania Regia II will take place on Saturday, December 4 from Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey, Mexico. Below is the updated card:

Vacant AAA Mega Title Match

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. TBA

AAA Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. FTR (c)

Marvel Lucha Libre Match

Gran Mazo and Leyenda Americano vs. Venenoide and Enganso

Cain Velasquez, Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus, Rey Escorpion and LA Park

Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid and a mystery partner

Psicosis, Arez and Abismo vs. Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana and Carta Brava Jr. vs. Sanson, Forastero and El Cuatrero

Sam Adonis, Puma King and DMT Azul vs. Monster Clown, Dave the Clown and Murder Clown

Faby Apache, Lady Shani and Sexy Star vs. Lady Maravilla, La Hiedra and Flammer

Seguiremos revelando a los retadores por el 🔥 Megacampeonato de AAA 🔥 ⚡️ @gloat ⚡️ es el primer contendiente revelado. 💥😎 Sé parte del #30AniversarioAAA y de #TriplemaniaRegia 📅 4 Dic |📍Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey.

🎟 Corre por tus boletos: https://t.co/yIFljcqDcE pic.twitter.com/ylgs0W0DEk — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 23, 2021

